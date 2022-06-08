82-year-old critical after crash with tandem gravel hauler

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An 82-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was involved in a crash with a tandem gravel hauler in Oakland County.
Police say the 82-year-old was driving a Buick LaCrosse north on Lapeer Road around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday when he made a left turn onto Drahner Road into the path of a southbound 2020 Peterbilt pulling two gravel trailers.
The gravel hauler was carrying a load of sand in both trailers, one of which overturned after the crash.
An Oxford Township Fire Department ambulance rushed the 82-year-old to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. A 47-year-old man from Attica driving the Peterbilt was treated and released at a hospital.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was investigating which driver had the right of way at the intersection when the crash happened. Investigators don't believe either driver was intoxicated.