83-year-old helps Old Newsboys of Flint after the organization helped her

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint collecting money and passing out newspapers is a sight that has become as familiar this time of year as Santa Claus for those passing through Flint-area intersections.
The Old Newsboys manned several corners on Friday to accept donations so that no child is forgotten on Christmas morning. Many people collecting money and passing out papers were touched by them at some point in their lives.
The Old Newsboys of Flint started at Flint's Buick Body plant 1924. The organization helped 210 children that first Christmas and since has provided gifts to more than 835,000 children in 98 years.
Cecilia Pitman, 83, will never forget the box that her family received 70 years ago from the Old Newsboys. It contained candy, mittens, hats and a sweatshirt for her and her siblings.
Pitman's fondest memory of the family's lone Christmas gift that year is putting on socks that didn't have holes.
"It was the only thing we got," she said.
But the most magical part of the gift had nothing to do with what was inside.
"It meant people cared," Pitman said.
More than 70 years later, she is helping the same organization that made sure she wasn't forgotten that Christmas. Pitman answered phones and took donations during the 103.9 Old Newsboys Radiothon.
After receiving her gift seven decades ago, Pitman grew up and married a man who worked for GM. He was among the factory workers who kept the Old Newsboys tradition going strong.
Pitman now has four children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren on her Christmas shopping list. But she makes time to help children who may be facing the same type of struggle she and her family did during Christmas so many years ago.
"I don't want a child forgotten," Pitman said. "I feel blessed God has taken care of me."