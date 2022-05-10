84-year-old dies, cow euthanized after head-on collision

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 84-year-old man died and an injured cow was euthanized after a head-on collision between Clare and Harrison on Monday.
The Clare County Sheriff's Department says the elderly Clare man was driving an older model Ford Ranger north on Clare Avenue near Lincoln Road in Hatton Township around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators say the Ranger was driving in the oncoming lane when the driver crashed head-on into a Ford F-250 pickup truck, which was towing a livestock trailer with a cow inside, heading southbound.
The 84-year-old Clare man died on the scene. The 45-year-old man from Sterling driving the F-250 was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene. A cow in the livestock trailer was euthanized due to its injuries.
The Clare County Sheriff's Department will continue investigating the crash.