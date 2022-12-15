86-year-old dies after garage explosion and fire near Chesaning

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating a garage explosion and fire that claimed the life of an 86-year-old man near Chesaning on Wednesday afternoon.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says Albert Trujillo was working on a golf cart or tractor in his garage in the 16000 block of S. Fenmore Road in Chapin Township around 3:45 p.m., when a neighbor heard an explosion.
The neighbor looked outside and saw heavy smoke pouring from Trujillo's garage. He tried to get inside and rescue Trujillo, but intense heat forced him back.
The neighbor instead went to Trujillo's home and alerted his wife to the fire.
The Chesaning-Brady Fire Department arrived on the scene and began attacking the flames. Firefighters found Trujillo's body in the garage after they knocked down most of the flames.
Investigators have not determined what sparked the explosion and fire. Police and fire officials will continue investigating.