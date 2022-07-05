87-year-old motorcyclist critical after losing control in curves

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 87-year-old man was listed in critical condition after crashing off the side of M-65 in western Iosco County on Monday.
Michigan State Police say the motorcyclist from East Tawas was riding south on M-65 near Rollway Road west of the Au Sable River around 1:50 p.m. when he failed to negotiate some curves in the road.
The motorcycle went off the road and the 87-year-old rider, who was not identified, lost control on the gravel shoulder. The bike continued off the road into a wooded area.
An ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday evening.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.