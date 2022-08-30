87-year-old veteran prepares for Mackinac Bridge walk

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Labor Day walk on the Mackinac Bridge is six days away.
An 87-year-old military veteran from Saginaw is eager to mark the annual event off his bucket list.
Tom Kennedy has wanted to walk across the Mackinac Bridge for nearly seven decades. He has been training hard at Planet Fitness all year to get physically prepared to walk across the five-mile bridge spanning Michigan's peninsulas.
“If you want to do something, do it. Put it in your mind, put your body to it. That's what I did," Kennedy said. "I always wanted to walk the bridge and I'm going to walk it.”
He started his journey in preparation to walk the Mighty Mac on Monday a year and a half ago.
“I want to do it and I'm going to do it. And I want to prove to everybody you can do what you want to do-put your mind to it and you can do it no matter how old you are,” said Kennedy.
The Army veteran has been a member of Planet Fitness in Saginaw for five years.
“I feel like family here. I feel like I belong here. They treat me right. They keep pushing me and everything,” Kennedy said.
A year and a half ago, he told his trainer, Adam Wray, about his goal to participate in the Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day.
“I told him I'm going to walk the bridge and he said, 'OK you'll walk the bridge. I'll walk the bridge with you,” Kennedy said.
The two have been training together for over four years about five days a week. Wray said he changed up Tom's training to include more endurance and balance exercise once they set the goal of the big walk.
“And based off everything I've seen so far, he's absolutely going to do it this year. Despite whatever he's going through, he's going to come in here with a fantastic attitude and he's going to do his best,” Wray said.
Kennedy's gym family says he inspires them in more way than one.
“He's a joy, he's fun to watch and go through his changes and the goals and what he's accomplished,” said Planet Fitness manager Jennifer Imhoff.
“Tom is like family around here. We really love Tom around here. When he's not here, we miss him,” said gym member Daniel Foster.
Some even call Kennedy their hero.
“We celebrate his birthday every here, he's an icon here. That is truly my hero,” said gym member Kerry Drake.
And the feeling is mutual.
“Everybody here inspires me, even Kerry,” Kennedy said.
But, is he ready for the big walk?
“Oh, I'm definitely ready,” Kennedy said.
He believes it will take him about three hours to make the five-mile walk.