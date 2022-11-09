8th annual African American Film Series returns to Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Institute of Arts is hosting the 8th annual African American Film Series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The series includes a new film once a month from November through February. Communities First Inc. is presenting the free educational program.
The African American Film Series highlights three documentary feature films curated by African Americans with an emphasis on the trials and triumphs of the Black community.
One film in particular entitled "A Place Called Desire" hits close to home for the city of Flint.
"One of the reasons that I did this documentary is because I know that the people are still suffering to this day," said Director Leonard Smith.
His film provides an insight on the environmental hazards in New Orleans' Upper 9th Ward.
Communities First Founder Glen Wilson said the mission is to bridge the gap from these stories to similar experiences in the Flint community.
"What we noticed is that there were all of these other film festivals -- there was a Latin film festival, there was a Jewish film festival, just several different film festivals -- but a community that is predominantly Black didn't have its own African American film series," he said.
All of the films featured in the series, including "A Place Called Desire" pays homage to the adversities that disadvantaged communities face.
Much like Flint, Leonard depicts that the community of Desire still suffers due to environmental issues, which could have been prevented.
"Flint is just like the 9th Ward. They have the same issues," he said. "We find again that it's always in those poor communities."
Wilson brings the film series to Flint every year with one goal in mind as a reminder that despite the hurdles that the community often faces, the city is not forgotten.
"This film really draws light to that to say you're seen and then us showing it is us also saying that you're seen and that you're heard," he said.
Click here for dates and times of each African American Film Series presentation.