Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 24 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

91-year-old from Frankenmuth dies after crash in Bay County

Bay County Sheriff's Office patrol car

The Bay County Sheriff's Office

 Jeltema, Ryan J.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman died in a one-vehicle accident in Bay County.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday on North Huron Road just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township.

A Buick Encore driven by Helga Lentener was heading north when it veered into the southbound lanes and drifted off the road. The vehicle hit a culvert, went airborne and then hit a tree.

Lentener died, but its not known if she died from her injuries suffered in the crash or from a possible medical condition. The Bay County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate.

