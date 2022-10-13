91-year-old from Frankenmuth dies after crash in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman died in a one-vehicle accident in Bay County.
The crash happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday on North Huron Road just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township.
A Buick Encore driven by Helga Lentener was heading north when it veered into the southbound lanes and drifted off the road. The vehicle hit a culvert, went airborne and then hit a tree.
Lentener died, but its not known if she died from her injuries suffered in the crash or from a possible medical condition. The Bay County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate.