95-year-old time capsule from Mary Crapo School opened

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A major mystery dating back nearly a century was finally revealed in Swartz Creek on Wednesday.
The Swartz Creek Historical Society opened time capsule dating back to 1928. It spent much of the past 95 years buried at the former Mary Crapo Elementary School, which closed in 2017.
"Oh, I had to come. I had to come. I graduated in 1945. My brother graduated in 1943. We live just out here on Milan Road, west of town," said Delloise Buchanan, who attended Mary Crapo school as a child.
During demolition over the winter, crews found the time capsule. It was never opened until Wednesday.
The copper box inside included a Swartz Creek newspaper from Aug. 9, 1928, along with several school district documents, including the warranty deed to the building, a letter from the architects and a paper ballot from the election that led to the building's funding.
"I'm fascinated by history and to see what people thought was important in 1928," said Hope Moreland. "I think it's something important for us today."
A quick read of the newspaper from 1928 showed that a five-pound bag of sugar cost just 27 cents at the time.