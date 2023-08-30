96-year-old veteran excited for Honor Flight from Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of veterans from Mid-Michigan will be taking the trip of a lifetime next week to visit war memorials around Washington, D.C.

The group of more than 70 heroes scheduled for the trip include 96-year-old World War II veteran Robert West Sr. The trip is a chance for them to reflect on their service and get the recognition they deserve.





This will be the second trip to Washington this year through Mid-Michigan Honor Flight. Another group of veterans from the region visited war memorials back in May.

Next week's trip will be the first to depart from Bishop International Airport in Flint.

ABC12 News was invited to tag along with the veterans. Watch for special reports live from Washington, D.C. next week.