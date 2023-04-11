A 7-year-old remains positive after surviving a double infection that took his legs

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – A Grand Blanc 7-year-old is recovering from a near death experience.

Kaden Stevenson had to have both of his amputated because of a double infection of invasive strep and the flu. Life looks a lot different for him and his mother now.

His super super hero spirit and attitude survived. Support of his journey has been made clear through the piles and piles of cards he's received since returning home.

His mother said that the support is a blessing.

“It makes me feel blessed,” said his mother, Michele Stevenson. “I don't even know half of these people to be honest with you, it's just a lot of encouraging words.”

Kaden described in one word how the get well wishes make him feel, and that word is happy.

He also thanks those who have lent support, as well as prayers.

“Thank you for praying for me when they cut off my legs,” said Kaden.

Now that they are back at home, Michele said that she is happy that the tough part is over, but she knows that other challenges lie ahead.

“I get sad,” said Michele. “I look at my son, you know he was this super active kid...jumping off his bunk bed, playing soccer.”

Kaden has been active in both karate and soccer during his life– he has competed in karate competitions and played numerous soccer games.

His activity was halted in December when he fell ill with what seemed like it was a stomach bug.

Michele said that she wasn’t alarmed by the illness after first because it seemed like it was a stomach bug.

After a couple of days, Kaden started developing pains that wouldn’t go away.

“He couldn’t get out of the bed,” said Michele. “When I came to check-on him to take him to urgent care, I couldn’t put on his shoes, couldn’t put on his coat.”

That’s when she knew something was up, but she had no idea that flu and strep A had triggered a severe infection that was damaging her son’s tissue and putting his limbs and life in danger.

“The doc sat down and said your son is really sick,” said Michele. “That was scary, that’s my best friend, everything I do is with him, all the time we are together.”

Kaden was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids where a pediatric orthopedic surgeon was waiting.

Upon his arrival, Kaden had to have both sides of his right leg cut-up to relieve some pressure from the swelling.

He ended up needing both of his legs amputated and nearly lost his hands. Michele said that she is thankful that his hands did not suffer the same fate as his legs did.

Flint 7-year-old recovering from double-amputation Kaden said he wasn't scared when doctors told him he'd lose his legs.

While in the hospital, there was a 5-year-old boy who was fighting the same infections that Kaden was fighting.

The little boy did not make it. Michele shared the little boy's story with her son, and now Kaden is determined to survive for him.

“I survived,” said Kaden. “I can survive for that kid that died.”

The fighting spirit that powered him through his karate classes and soccer matches is now helping him learn to be independent without his legs.

Kaden has been learning how to master his wheelchair and will eventually be fitted for “robot legs,” as he calls them.

Kaden's mom says that their next step is finding a home that will allow a permanent wheelchair ramp. He will be fitted for the prosthetics once his legs are healed.

“I hope you see my robot legs!” said Kaden.

Those who want to write to the Stevenson's can send their letters to ‘PO Box 662’ at the post office in Grand Blanc on Davis Street.

Another way to help out is by donating to or participating in a kick-a-thon called Kicks for Kaden. It is being held by his fellow Double Dragon Karate students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22.

To find out more about the kick-a-thon, contact the Center Road location at (810) 744-0111.

Stay with ABC12 to learn more updates on Kaden’s story.