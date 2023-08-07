A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for parts of Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Clio has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Butler Street from North Mill Street to Cherry Street.
The area affected does not include Clio Area Schools or any business.
According to the City Administrator Eric Wierderhold, the warning is due to the installation of new water taps in a new Butler Street water main. The contractor who installed the new main was unsuccessful in their attempt to do a live water tap. The area is isolated for them to complete the taps without water pressure.
The city expects the Boil Water Advisory to be lifted in 48 hours.