'A lot of people are worried' as search continues for Bridgeport man

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery is unfolding in the Saginaw area as the search continues for a man last seen Friday night.

His family says Robert Rodgers Jr. was in Saginaw on Friday night for festivities surrounding Cinco De Mayo. Four days later, police have opened a missing persons investigation and his family is concerned.

Police found a shoe close to a trail along the Saginaw River and it's possible that it's similar to one that Rodgers was wearing. But other than that, police are looking for any information on his whereabouts.

"A lot of people are looking for him," said Tommie Jackson.

Rodgers is 30 years old and lives in Bridgeport Township. He was in the Old Town area of Saginaw along South Hamilton Street on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

A family member said he exchanged a text with a friend at around 2 a.m. Saturday and that appears to be the last time anyone had contact with him. It's possible he walked across one of bridges in the area to the other side of the Saginaw River.

Rodgers was last seen wearing black pants, white shirt with baby blue and grey and grey shoes.

A shoe, which is believed to be a close match to the pair Rodgers was wearing, was found along a trail behind the Saginaw YMCA near the river, but it's not clear if it belongs to Rodgers.

There was concern that he may have fallen in the river, but he was not found after a weekend search of the water in this area by the Saginaw County Dive Team.

"I see a lot of police activity, so I'm like, maybe he did fall in the river, maybe he didn't, maybe he is with someone, maybe he's not," said Jackson, who lives near some of Rodgers' relatives.

He was on his lunch break when he joined his grandfather and a friend for some fishing in the area where the shoe was recovered.

"It's sad news when you hear someone in the family, or somebody that you love is missing, just out of nowhere," Jackson said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodgers should call the Bridgeport Township Police Department at 989-790-4580.