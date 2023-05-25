AAA offers free tows for intoxicated drivers over Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Memorial Day weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely.
The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. May 26 through 6 a.m. May 30.
The service is available to anyone regardless of whether they are AAA members.
"By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland.
The free service is designed as a last resort for impaired or intoxicated drivers to get home with their vehicles without causing a crash. The program has completed 25,000 free tows with the program over the past 25 years.
AAA says the service should be treated as a backup plan, so no advance appointments will be scheduled.
"Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired," Woodland said.
Anyone who believes they consumed too much alcohol or drugs to drive home safely can call 1-855-286-9246 to request a tow truck, which will transport the driver and their vehicle home at no charge within a 10-mile radius.