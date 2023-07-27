Aanikegamaa Lake in Fenton Township changed to Swan Lake

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton Township residents have voted to change the name of Aanikegamaa Lake to Swan Lake.

The original name of Squaw Lake was changed in 2022 by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to Aanikegamaa, so it would no longer be named after a slur for a native women.





Many residents said they had trouble pronouncing the new name, and the township supervisor started a process to give them a say.

Swan Lake, Swan Island Lake, Little Ponemah, Serenity Lake and Aanakagamaa Lake were the choices to rename the lake. Swan Lake received 85% of the vote. Aanakagamaa Lake did not receive a single vote.

The next step is to complete federal paperwork and submit it to Fenton Township.