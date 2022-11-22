ABC12 mourns the loss of beloved director Kent Casner

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 is a family.
Some members of our staff appear in front of the camera every day, but viewers often don't see some of the members who make this TV magic happen behind the scenes.
This week, ABC12 is mourning the death of someone who directed most of the evening newscasts on air every night. Kent Casner worked at ABC12 for 32 years until his unexpected death.
He loved ABC12 and took an incredible pride in his work, which is hard to come by these days in most professions. Kent had a bright smile that could light up a control room and any night crew party.
Kent believed in ABC12 and made the station better every day. He even believed in the Lions.
Kent never had a cell phone, but he took time to talk to everyone at the station in a way that connected the crew unlike any other leader.
As a director, he always had the crew's backs -- catching errors, steering them through breaking news. Kent took time to mentor directors, reporters, anchors, producers and just about everyone around the station.
As a friend, he was the first to round up coworkers to go out for a drink and break up tension with a laugh, a joke or a hug.
Kent has best friends to this day from ABC12 all over Michigan and the United States. Many of his proteges have become award-winning directors at other stations.
Kent was family at ABC12 and he took care of the station in the way only family does. Everyone at ABC12 is heartbroken and praying for his mom and brothers.