ABC12 News This Morning switches channels for Saturday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The coronation of King Charles III of England is bringing a change in ABC12's broadcast lineup.
ABC News will be airing wall-to-wall coverage of the coronation live from London beginning at 5 a.m. ET and continue through the morning, including the hours that ABC12 News This Morning normally airs on the weekend.
To accommodate the change, ABC12 News This Morning will air on channel 12.2 MeTV on Saturday. All newscasts will air at their normal times of 6, 7 and 9 a.m., but on a different channel.
The change is effective for Saturday morning only. All programming will return to its normal times and channels after live coverage of the coronation is complete.
