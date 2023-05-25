 Skip to main content
ABC12's Miriam Bingham competing in Miss Michigan USA pageant

ABC12 News reporter Miriam Bingham is a contestant in this year's Miss Michigan pageant in Port Huron on June 2 and 3.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12's Miriam Bingham will be participating in this year's Miss Michigan USA pageant.

The pageant takes place June 2 and 3 at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. Preliminary rounds will take place on that Friday with the semi-finals on Saturday.

Click here for information about how to buy tickets on Bingham's Facebook page.

Click here to cast a vote for the People's Choice Award winner. Each vote costs $5, but there is no limit on the number of times people can vote.

