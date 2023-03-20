Abele Greenhouse & Garden Center back in business after major fire

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A popular greenhouse is back open with lots of plants to sell 12 hours after a devastating fire on Sunday evening.
The Buena Vista Township and Saginaw fire departments responded to Abele Greenhouse & Garden Center at 3500 Wadsworth Road around 8 p.m. They found a greenhouse building engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The greenhouse, which is located right along I-75 near the southern I-675 interchange, created a spectacle for people passing through the area.
Abele posted to their Facebook page Monday morning, saying the fire destroyed an indoor building at the nursery. No employees were at the business when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.
Employees, friends and family moved affected plants away from the damaged area. They returned to planting Monday, which is the first day of spring.
"While we may look a little different this spring, we will still have the same quality plants and helpful, friendly team members as we always do," Abele Greenhouse & Garden Center wrote on Facebook.
The business, which has served the Saginaw are for over 45 years, currently is closed to customers during the offseason. They plan to reopen later this spring with a selection of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants, shrubs and plant care items.