Advocates: Domestic abuse survivors safety at risk

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Concerns across the board from women, doctors and advocates are all being raised over the safety of women.
Just last month, Attorney General Nessel warned of increased violence against women if the court overturn the 50-year-old Roe v Wade law.
With the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade being made final, advocates of domestic violence say that fear has only heightened.
This is something organizations like Safe Center of Owosso and the YWCA of Greater Flint have actually been preparing for since the decision's draft was leaked back in May and they tell that no matter the outcome the high court or what the state decides to do, safety will be the number one priority of these advocates.
"In light of the decision that was made today at the federal level, we're concerned about what those safety options will be for victims and survivors," said Executive Director of Safe center of Owosso, Hannah Gottschalk.
Fears of the future is at the doorstep of domestic and sexual violence advocates like Safe center of Owosso.
Gottschalk said that the decision coming down from the federal level will only increase the possibility for abusers to further hurt their partners.
"The risk is greater knowing that there's potentially less options available to women reduces their ability to have more power and control over their lives," she said.
According to a study published last year in Obstetrics and Gynecology, pregnant women in the U.S. die by homicide at the hands of a partner more than they do by pregnancy related causes.
Advocates working with domestic violence survivors also worry about the increase of reproductive coercion both from male and female abusers.
"Just as much as a woman can be manipulated and coerced into staying in a relationship so Can men and pregnancy and and having children or withholding children can be a portion of that and so bringing awareness to that is a big part of our advocacy efforts here," she said.
Currently, abortions are still legal in Michigan. However, if a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a state ban is lifted, abortions will again be illegal with advocate groups including Safe Center wondering how they may also face the repercussions.
"If we're asked about what their options are, will we have those options available to them? What position does that put us in as advocates? That is a concern moving forward? Safety overall, I think for everybody is always a concern," said Gottschalk.
Advocate centers are planning for the future if that injunctions lifted what steps they will be able to do to keep providing resources for survivors