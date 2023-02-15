African-American artists display their works at GFAC in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest exhibit at the Greater Flint Arts Council displays the works of African-American artists from the Flint area.
It's the 29th Annual African-American artists of Michigan show. The works range from 3D animals to still photography.
Greg Fiedler laughs when he is asked if he has a favorite art form. "Do I have a favorite?" he said.
The president and CEO of the Greater Flint Arts Council for the past 29 years does not admit to having a favorite but admits to having a personal attraction to abstract art.
"Regina Dunn (abstract artist) this is her first time she has shown with us. She was kind of a last minute entry and she is doing some phenomenal abstractions," Fiedler said.
Her works evoking certain feelings, he said.
"They really draw you in and make you feel certain emotions," Fiedler said.
Also featured in this year's annual exhibit is a 3D art form that is generating a lot of excitement.
"I think the obvious thing in this exhibit is that the three dimensional animals is the most exciting part of the show," said Fiedler.
He said the sculptures are novel and not something you would expect to find in an art exhibit. The very realistic, life-like animals are the works of local artist Martin Turner who uses aluminum foil as his base.
Every piece in the exhibit comes for local artists.
"Very talented artists who are showing their work," he said.
The show runs through March Third at the Greater Flint Arts Council on South Saginaw Street in Flint. The gallery is open daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.