AG Dana Nessel accuses farm in Tuscola Co. of illegal discharge of waste into state waters

LANSING Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel, has filed a complaint against Zimba Dairy, Inc. in Tuscola County for violations related to unlawful discharges into state waters.
The complaint alleges that Zimba Dairy has failed to obtain a mandated wastewater permit and has unlawfully impacted wetlands and inland streams with significant damaging effects.
AG Nessel's office states that Zimba Dairy has been accused of other illegal discharge actions. The complaint alleges Zimba Dairy polluted North Branch White Creek with runoff from unlawfully stockpiled agricultural waste. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have documented other state water quality standards violations allegedly coming from Zimba's discharges near its production area.
Zimba is a concentrated animal feeding operation with three locations and more than 2,000 cattle, including around 1,600 dairy cows. AG Nessel's office adds that by law, Zimba must properly manage the waste it produces by confining the animals in the space it allocates. Instead, Nessel alleges that the farm has flaunted wastewater permitting rules and continues to pollute Michigan's water resources.
“My department is committed to protecting our lakes, rivers, and streams, as well as the animal life that depends on them,” Nessel said. “Large livestock operations need to adhere to Michigan’s water quality standards. If they place their bottom line ahead of the health and safety of Michigan’s residents, my office will hold them accountable.”
Zimba Diary has also installed culverts and placed fill material in more than 1,000 linear feet of wetlands and almost 200 linear feet of an inland stream without a permit, according to AG Nessel. Most installments are not entitled to a permit because there are alternatives to filing in and destroying these natural resources.
The state's complaint seeks civil penalties, attorney fees, the cessation of ongoing pollution, and an order that Zimba Dairy obtain the required permits.