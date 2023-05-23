 Skip to main content
Akron-Fairgrove teen certified as largest hand span for his age

Iasonas Vaiopoulos of Tuscola County officially has the largest hands of any child age 13 to 16.

Iasonas Viapoulos, an eight-grader at Akron-Fairgrove Junior/Senior High School, officially was certified with a world record for the largest hands of anyone age 13 to 16.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenager from Tuscola County officially has the largest hands of any kid his age.

Kids Worlds Records certified Iasonas Vaiopoulos as the longest hand span for any boy age 13 to 16. The tip of his pinky to the tip of his thumb measures an impressive 10.25 inches.

The eighth-grader at Akron-Fairgrove Junior/Senior High School received a certificate officially naming him as the record holder.

To put his hand size in perspective, the average hand length of an NBA player is a little under 9 inches.

