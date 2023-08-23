Ally volunteers helped out at My Brother's Keeper shelter Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With the Ally Challenge PGA Tour Champions tournament underway at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, volunteers from Ally were in Flint giving back.
On Wednesday, volunteers from Ally went to help maintain the shelter at My Brother's Keeper.
They worked in the kitchen and out on the shelter's grounds.
My Brother's Keeper dates back to 2005 as a Flint shelter for homeless men.
The shelter has 30 beds.
One volunteer tells ABC12 that they're proud of not only the tournament raising funds for charity but also having the chance to make a direct impact themselves.
"We're here in the area for the Ally Challenge," says Ally Business administrative executive Ali Summerville. "Part of that we bring our teammates out to volunteer in the community to help so that the tournament not only brings a great economic impact to the area but also makes a social impact."
Volunteers were also in Mt. Morris to help with a Habitat for Humanity building session.
Ally says 2022's tournament raised more than $1.7 million for Southeastern Michigan charities, $400,000 more than the year before.