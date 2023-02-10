Alma coffee shop halts work program for students with special needs

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents of students who have some challenges in life are a little hot over a coffee shop's decision to opt out of a program they deem critical.
The program allows students in Alma and Gratiot County to work for about an hour a week at a business. But one business has decided they don't need the help, which has upset some people.
After a social media post got a lot of attention, it sounds like other businesses are going to fill the void.
"To me, it gives them a sense of direction, a sense of purpose," said Angel Rosario.
His 21-year-old son, who has autism, has been one of a number of students who participate in a program with the Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District. It gives the students with physical and communication challenges that direction, that purpose.
"They are great kids," said Michael Makara, who owns Michael Richard Floral Boutique in Alma.
He has some of the students come in for an hour each Monday.
"They fill out water tubes for us. They pull apart our picks for the flowers. They wash windows," along with other tasks, Makara said.
Rosario said Biggby Coffee in Alma, which is in the process of moving to a new location across Wright Avenue, abruptly ended their involvement in the program.
New owners took over the coffee shop this past summer and the students had continued working there until this week.
"Eventually, the establishment asked the students to leave while they were on shift," Rosario said.
He understands the owners can make their own employment decisions.
"But I feel the way they went about it was wrong. Like I said, these kids have enough to deal with on a day-to-day basis," Rosario said.
Gratiot-Isabella RESD Superintendent Paul Hungerford said other businesses in the Alma area have inquired about having students help at their establishments since Biggby's decision hit social media.
"It's a great program because it gets them prepared. Once they reach 26 years old, they are out and a lot of them go to different places for work," Makara said.
The new owners of the Biggby in Alma could not be reached for comment Friday.