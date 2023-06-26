Alma man arrested after vehicle pursuit on I-75 Sunday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - An Alma man has been arrested after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit in Northern Michigan on Sunday.
Just after 7 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to an attempted carjacking and stolen pickup truck in the Waters area.
Otsego County: Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post arrest a man during a pursuit in Cheboygan County who attempted a carjacking and stole a pickup truck in Waters.https://t.co/etVsbT1FD9 pic.twitter.com/JPe4hkdZpF— MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) June 26, 2023
According to a press release from MSP, the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack a CPL holder at a gas station in Waters. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the CPL holder, before fleeing after the CPL holder displayed his firearm. MSP adds that the suspect found an unlocked pickup truck in the parking lot with the keys inside, before stealing it.
The owner of the vehicle called 911. A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post located the vehicle going northbound on I-75 south of Indian River. The trooper followed the vehicle until an officer from the Tuscarora Police Department took position behind him, before attempting to pull the man over. The man did not stop and the pursuit was initiated.
An officer from the Mackinaw City Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks while in an inactive construction zone on I-75 near Hebron Town Hall Road.
The pursuit continued until the trooper performed a PIT maneuver and the stolen vehicle was disabled.
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and lodged in the Otsego County Jail. Charges include one count of Attempted Carjacking, one count of Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle and a Habitual Offender Fourth Offense Notice. He will also be facing additional charges of Flee and Elude in Cheboygan County.
The man's identity has not been released as of this time.