 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Alma man arrested after vehicle pursuit on I-75 Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Alma man vehicle pursuit

A 27-year-old man from Alma was arrested on Sunday following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday evening in Northern Michigan. 

 Credit: MSP

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - An Alma man has been arrested after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit in Northern Michigan on Sunday.

Just after 7 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to an attempted carjacking and stolen pickup truck in the Waters area.

According to a press release from MSP, the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack a CPL holder at a gas station in Waters. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the CPL holder, before fleeing after the CPL holder displayed his firearm. MSP adds that the suspect found an unlocked pickup truck in the parking lot with the keys inside, before stealing it.

The owner of the vehicle called 911. A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post located the vehicle going northbound on I-75 south of Indian River. The trooper followed the vehicle until an officer from the Tuscarora Police Department took position behind him, before attempting to pull the man over. The man did not stop and the pursuit was initiated.

An officer from the Mackinaw City Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks while in an inactive construction zone on I-75 near Hebron Town Hall Road.

The pursuit continued until the trooper performed a PIT maneuver and the stolen vehicle was disabled.

Video shows the Michigan State Police performing a PIT maneuver on Sunday after an Alma man leads them on a vehicle pursuit. 

The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and lodged in the Otsego County Jail. Charges include one count of Attempted Carjacking, one count of Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle and a Habitual Offender Fourth Offense Notice. He will also be facing additional charges of Flee and Elude in Cheboygan County.

The man's identity has not been released as of this time.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you