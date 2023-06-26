Alma man arrested after vehicle pursuit on I-75 Sunday

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY level. The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee... Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb... Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY level. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/