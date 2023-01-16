Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy on Monday.
An event at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church in Flint was titled "Youth Salute to a King." The free event was all about sharing King's message of service with the community.
"What I want people to take home is practical applications of things they can do to be of service to their community. I think that's what's most important," said Glenn Wilson of Communities First Inc. "I'm not here to preach a message, but I'm here to give some words of encouragement, give people some ideas of things they can do to living in their everyday lives."
Communities First is based in Flint and is a regional nonprofit community development corporation.