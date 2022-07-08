Annual Flint River Flotilla replaced by event on land after oil spill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual summer float down the Flint River won't happen this year because of uncertainty after the massive oil spill into the waterway.

The flotilla, which started in 2014, draws about 300 people on canoes, kayaks and tubes floating down the Flint River from Tenacity Brewing on Grand Traverse Street to the Mott Park Recreation Area on the city's west side.

A massive spill from Lockhart Chemical on James P. Cole Boulevard dumped thousands of gallons of an oily substance in the Flint River.

The Genesee County Health Department has a no contact order in place for the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street on Flint's east side. So organizers are planning a new Flotilla Pirate Fest on land at Tenacity Brewing in Flint.

“We simply do not have enough time to ensure our concerns about the impacts of the chemical spill are answered and to plan a safe and fun event for the Flint community,” said Sarah Scheitler, manager for the Flint River Corridor Alliance.

The family-friendly Flotilla Pirate Fest will include live entertainment, a costume contest, a treasure hunt, sprinklers, water toys and more for a $5 per person admission. The event is a fundraiser for the Flint River Corridor Alliance.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Tenacity Brewing, which is located at 119 N. Grand Traverse St.

“There will be no on-the-water event this year, but we hope this party will uplift our Flint River community and continue to spread the word about the importance of protecting the waters that belong to all of us,” said Corridor Alliance Chairwoman Kathleen Gazall.