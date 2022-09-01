Annual tent sale outside ELGA Credit Union benefits Catholic Charities

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A giant tag sale is under way with items that were once near and dear to someone's heart now being sold for a greater purpose.
It's happening outside ELGA Credit Union in Burton. It's so huge that the set up looks more like a big top.
Underneath, there are two well-known ringmasters in the greater Flint community who have spent their lives helping others.
It's said one person's trash is another's treasure. Underneath four tents on Center Road, cast off clothing, used trinkets and items find new homes for a purpose much greater than profits.
The proceeds help Catholic Charities of Shiawassee & Genesee Counties provide a community closet with hygiene products, clothing and more for people in need.
The organization also runs meal programs, counseling, foster care and adoption services for the community.
The annual sale outside ELGA Credit Union is so big that it is actually called the ginormous tent sale. It is the brainchild of the credit union's former CEO, who has a heart bigger than the sale itself when it comes to charity.
Karen Church actually retired this year, but that just leaves her more time for her true passion -- reaching out to help those in need in the community.
Another recent retiree wouldn't think of missing this annual charity event. Vicky Shultz retired from Catholic Charities, but she is working to help make a difference.
With these two retiring, the future of the annual tent sale is uncertain. But they are spending this Labor Day weekend where they've always been, ensuring this beautiful legacy of giving back lives on for another year.
The tent sale runs all Labor Day weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, along with noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.