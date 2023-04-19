 Skip to main content
Another crash damages KFC on Dort Highway in Flint

  • Updated
The KFC on Dort Highway in Flint sustained serious damage again Wednesday, when a car crashed through a front window.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Kentucky Fried Chicken location in Flint was temporarily closed Wednesday after a vehicle drove through a window.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dort Highway and Lapeer Road just before 1 p.m. A gray Chrysler crashed through a front window and came to a stop partially in the lobby.

The Flint Police Department has not said how many people were in the vehicle or whether anyone was hurt.

The same KFC location has been the scene of several crashes and fires over the past decade. One of the most recent occurred on Dec. 30, 2019, when a pickup truck crashed through the building after a collision at the intersection.

The truck then caught fire, which spread inside the building and caused major damage. The building had to be torn down and a new restaurant was built in its place.

The KFC location held a re-opening in February 2021.

Before that, the KFC restaurant sustained major damage in 2016, when mulch outside caught fire and spread to the building.

