Antique Toy and Fire Truck Museum hosts Sept. 11 memorial event

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum in Bay City is honoring first responders and remembering the Sept. 11 attacks on Sunday.
On Sunday, the museum had a free presentation, free truck rides and more.
"Our mission here is to preserve the history of our firefighting and emergency response to the community," says the Vice Chair of the museum, Mike Snyder. "To educate the community about this history and then really to celebrate the accomplishments both of the past and of the present."
Organizers thank fellow Mid-Michigan groups like the Saginaw River Marine Historical Society for helping to make today a reality.