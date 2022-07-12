Appointments fully booked for Genesee County's next Recycle Day

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone without an appointment to drop off hard to dispose items at Genesee County's next Recycle Day will have to wait longer.

Appointments are fully booked for the Recycle Day scheduled for July 19 at Carman-Ainsworth Middle School. That means anyone who doesn't have an appointment will have to try again for the Aug. 23 Recycle Day.

Anyone who shows up at the July 19 Recycle Day without an appointment will be turned away.

Appointments for the Aug. 23 event will open two weeks ahead of time on Aug. 9. Recycle Day hours have been extended from 1 to 6 p.m. to allow for more appointment slots.

Recycle Day events allow Genesee County residents to dispose of items and materials that occasionally aren't accepted in regular residential trash pickups.

The July 19 Recycle Day is the first to require advance appointments. The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission, which manages the Recycle Days, launched the new format to alleviate long waits and traffic problems.

The Recycle Day in May collected 192,500 pounds of hazardous waste from 1,250 Genesee County residents. Residents complained of massive traffic congestion and long waits at the Recycle Day in June.

Click here for more information about Recycle Days in Genesee County, including lists of what types of waste are and are not accepted.