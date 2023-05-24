 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid and upper 30s with patchy
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures and patchy frost could kill
sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Arenac County Sheriff's Office mourning the loss of K-9 Sonic

  Updated
  • 0

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Arenac County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Sonic.

The Dutch Shepherd mix was rescued from a shelter before he was trained in narcotics detection and tracking missing or fleeing people. Sonic served the sheriff's office with two partners from 2011 to 2017 before his retirement. 

He died last Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Sonic first worked with Deputy Jason Cockrell for eight months before Cockrell retired from law enforcement. Sonic then joined Deputy Trevor Sprague for five years until the dog retired.

The sheriff's office remembers Sonic for developing a taste for Slim Jim meat sticks and stealing a Taco Bell meal from a new recruit.

"He destroyed toys like it was no one’s business and was always on alert for passing motorcycles," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "Sonic was a truly amazing dog and will be greatly missed."

