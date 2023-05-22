Arrest made after garbage collectors find live puppy in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest has been made after a 2-week-old puppy was pulled from the back of a garbage truck in Flint last week.

Two Priority Waste employees found the puppy in the back of their garbage truck Wednesday morning. They were on their usual route when they noticed movement in a bag thrown into the truck.

The workers opened the bag and discovered a 2-week-old pit bull puppy inside.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that a suspect was arrested when investigators look into how the puppy ended up on the curb.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said the puppy's condition is improving.

"The dog is doing better. Still not out of the woods yet from what Dr. Traverse tells me, but it's well on its way to recovery," Swanson said. "And I believe the gentleman that found it is trying to adopt it."

The CEO of Priority Waste is taking care of the medical bills for the young puppy.