As new Saginaw High complex is built, questions remain over mosquito control move

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Controversy again over the proposed move of Saginaw's mosquito control operation as two sides square off.
The rush is on to move Saginaw County's mosquito control operations to pave the way for the city's new high school complex.
But two sides are at odds on how the project should proceed at this point.
The clock is ticking because that new high school is opening up a year from now.
The mosquito control board wants to move forward with a moving plan approved by the former Saginaw County Controller, while the county board wants to hear other options.
A third entity might have to step in to settle this.
The saga of what to do with Saginaw County's mosquito control operation that currently sits in the middle of what will be the new Saginaw United High School complex has been an interesting one.
The school district and the county haggled over the cost of moving the equipment and pesticides to a new location, and eventually came to an agreement where the school would pay the county $4,000,000 and give it several acres of former Buena Vista School property.
A missing deed slowed that transaction.
The plan, originally agreed to by former county controller Robert Belleman, would call for an $11 million project, which in part would be funded by an approved millage.
But now there is another development.
"The board of commissioners want to explore some financial options of what is in the best interest of the county and the public," says County Board Chairman Chris Boyd.
Boyd says the mosquito control board has not presented any other options.
He says the county board has been requesting these for several months, but because of the urgency, it feels it needs to refer it to the Building Authority for immediate action.
That was one topic at today's county Executive Committee meeting, where mosquito control board members presented their case to stick with that first plan.
"We have to be out of our facility in 17 months, we can't keep messing around, moving here and there, everything is in place," Randall Knepper, Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission Chairman told the county board members.
Boyd knows the clock is ticking as the new school complex is set to open a year from now and says he is "optimistic that we can come up with some reasonable proposals within the next few months."