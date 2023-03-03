Ascension Genesys Hospital nurses picket over working conditions

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...TREACHEROUS TO NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH LATE
THIS EVENING FROM THE I-69 CORRIDOR SOUTH TO THE OHIO BORDER...

WEATHER...

* Periods of heavy, wet snowfall will continue through 9 PM
across widespread areas from the I-69 corridor south to the
Ohio border, including all of the Detroit metro region, Ann
Arbor, Flint, and surrounding areas. Sporadic blizzard
conditions will be possible through 9 PM resulting in
treacherous to near impossible travel conditions on all
roadways, whether treated or untreated.

* Hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be
common, with localized areas seeing hourly snowfall rates
potentially approaching 3 inches per hour. Additionally,
thundersnow will be possible along with a rogue lightning
strike as bands of intense snowfall move south to north from
the Ohio border across the Detroit metro region and up towards
the I-69 corridor.

* Quick heavy, wet snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be
possible through 9 PM, with locally higher amounts possible.
There remains a low chance of rain mixing in at times near the
Ohio border, which may cut down on snow totals primarily south
of M-50.

* Air temperatures will generally hover around the freezing mark.
Despite air temperatures around freezing, rapid snowfall
accumulation will allow for very efficient accumulation on area
roadways.

* Widespread visibilities below 1/2 mile will be common through 9
PM, with whiteout conditions likely at times due to gusty
northeast winds as high as 35 to 45 mph at times. Blowing snow
will be minimal due to the wet character of the snow, but
downed limbs and trees that have already experienced heavy load
from the recent ice storm may lead to increased hazards on
area roadways.

IMPACTS...

* Sporadic blizzard conditions are likely due to the combination
of heavy accumulating snow, near whiteout conditions at times,
and gusty winds up to 35-45 mph at times.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Treacherous to impossible travel is likely. Travel is not;
advised.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly this evening with
some moderate snow lingering after midnight. Winds gusting to 40
mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated
power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of
accumulating wet snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Ascension Genesys Hospital nurses picket over working conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

The union said that it was an informational picket and not a work stoppage, the efforts were made in hopes that leaders at the hospital would listen to their conditions.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Teamsters union nurses at Ascension Genesys Hospital took to the picket line Friday to protest what they are calling bad working conditions.

The union said it was only a informational picket and not a work stoppage. They hope that leaders at the Grand Blanc Township hospital would listen to their concerns.

Dan Glass, president of Teamsters Local 332, said the hospital is short staffed with some technical units down 200 to 300 employees for the past four to five years. 

"They're not respected on, they won't reward these guys for all the work they've done," he said. "They've worked through the pandemic. They were called heroes that they're treating them like zeros right now."

The union says the hospital is not posting jobs correctly, leaving the Emergency Department understaffed and adding to the strain and burnout to employees there.

The nurses' contract expires in May 2024. Union leaders say the demonstration on Friday was scheduled to build momentum for those future negotiations.

Ascension Genesys Hospital released the following statement Friday about the picket:

"We respect the right of unions to hold an informational assembly outside our facility. As with any event of this kind, the safety and security of our patients, visitors, associates, physicians and picketers is our first priority. As we are not currently negotiating any collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters, there is no risk of a work stoppage.

As we continue to focus efforts on recruitment and staffing, we are disappointed Teamsters Local 332 leadership did not accept proposals we presented several weeks ago that would have made their bargaining unit members eligible for generous sign-on and referral bonuses utilized elsewhere in Ascension Michigan. We hope to continue working with union leadership on solutions to the staffing challenges that are impacting all health systems across the country."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you