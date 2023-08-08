Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas opens a new wound care facility

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas has added a new wound care center to its specialty services.
It's an outpatient service that provides comprehensive care to people with challenging-to-heal or non-healing wounds.
The new wound care center is managed by RestorixHealth, a provider with more than 20 years of experience.
RestorixHealth also manages the wound care and hyperbaric center at Ascension St. Mary's Towne Centre in Saginaw.
The care team includes physicians specializing in wound-healing treatments and certified wound-care nurses.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 362-1992.