 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas opens a new wound care facility

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic health picture

(Source: Gray Media)

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas has added a new wound care center to its specialty services.

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas has added a new wound care center to its specialty services.

It's an outpatient service that provides comprehensive care to people with challenging-to-heal or non-healing wounds.

The new wound care center is managed by RestorixHealth, a provider with more than 20 years of experience.


RestorixHealth also manages the wound care and hyperbaric center at Ascension St. Mary's Towne Centre in Saginaw.

The care team includes physicians specializing in wound-healing treatments and certified wound-care nurses.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 362-1992.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.