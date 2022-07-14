Ascension St. Mary's Hospital offering free bike helmets to prevent brain injuries

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension St. Mary's Hospital wants to make sure children bicycle safely this summer.
The hospital plans to pass out free bicycle helmets for children age 1 to 15 years old while supplies last next Tuesday. Helmets are proven to reduce the risk of head and brain injuries in bicycle crashes.
The free bike helmets will passed out from 5 to 7 p.m. July 19 at the Ascension St. Mary's Emergency Care Center at 800 S. Washington Ave. in Saginaw. Parking is available in the lot off the Hoyt Street entrance.
Helmets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Children must be present to receive a helmet so they can get the correct size.
Bicycle helmets should be strapped tightly on the chin and come close to the eyebrows for a correct fit.
Call 989-497-3075 with any questions about the July 19 bicycle helmet distribution or about how to find a properly sized helmet.