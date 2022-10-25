Atherton Community Schools closed for the week after threats, teacher arrest

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A difficult week for Atherton Community Schools is coming to a premature end.

The district canceled classes for Wednesday through Friday after threats of violence Tuesday morning, which came a day after prosecutors outlined sex charges against a longtime teacher on Monday.

Atherton Superintendent John Ploof said several students received AirDrop messages around 9 a.m. Tuesday with threats of violence against the school. Students were dismissed from the elementary and middle/high school at 11 a.m. and noon.

Authorities seized phones from several students to help determine where the threats originated. Since they were transmitted via AirDrop, Ploof believes they came from someone within a 40-foot radius inside the school.

Ploof is asking anyone with information about the threats to come forward. A $500 reward will be offered for information leading to whoever is responsible.

"This is a very serious situation and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Ploof wrote. "We are encouraging any student with information to come forward and help put an end to this."

The threats happened on the day after Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced six charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against band and choir teacher Jerry Cutting.

He was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student beginning on the last day of school in June, when she was a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Atherton Middle School. The relationship alleged continued this fall.

"As a district, we take the safety of our students and staff very seriously," Ploof wrote in a letter to the district dated Tuesday. "The stress resulting from these threats along with the recent arraignment of one of our teachers has reached levels that have us extremely concerned."

Atherton school administrators plan to use the remainder of this week to work with police to "adequately prepare and plan for our upcoming challenges."

Ploof warned that Atherton schools will have to make up the three and a half days off this week by adding days to the calendar. He did not announce dates when those days would be made up, however.