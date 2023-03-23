Attorney reacts to neglect of duty charges dropped against Saginaw police

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge dismissed neglect of duty charges against two police officers and a state trooper who were present at an alleged excessive force incident in Saginaw last year.
Those charges were originally issued by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office in August. They surprised law enforcement agencies, the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office and even Saginaw civic groups.
The attorneys for the two Saginaw officers and the Michigan State Police trooper filed a legal motion claiming the criminal statute they were charged with doesn't apply in this case.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office in a way agreed, so it amended the charges. But the judge said the charges cannot continue.
"It was just a pitch thrown from left field, it just never made any sense," attorney Ben Hall said about the willful neglect of duty charges filed against his client, Michigan State Police trooper Zachary Tebedo, and Saginaw officers Dominic Vasquez and Jordan Engelhart.
The three were present when trooper Bram Schroeder allegedly punched a handcuffed Saginaw motorist during a traffic stop last March.
Schroeder still faces two criminal charges, but the neglect of duty charges against Tebedo, Vasquez and Engelhart for not intervening have been dismissed.
"When you look at the statute and read it, it doesn't even apply to MSP. It doesn't even apply to the Saginaw Police Department," says Hall.
The Attorney General's Office, which filed those charges, in a way agreed with the defense attorney's legal challenge and filed an amended complaint. But visiting Midland County Judge Michael Carpenter ruled the amended complaint was defective and he dismissed the original charges.
"There is a process the attorney general can follow, but it did not happen in this case," Hall said.
Vasquez and Engelhart have remained on duty for the Saginaw Police Department since the incident while Tebedo was placed on paid administrative leave by Michigan State Police when the charges were filed in August.
Tebedo will remain on paid leave while Michigan State Police continue an internal review. Hall said it's not clear what the Attorney General's Office will do next.
"She could appeal or she could reissue on a different theory," he said.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office could not be reached for comment Thursday about their next steps with the case.