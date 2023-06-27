 Skip to main content
Auburn Chamber: Attempts to bring back Cornfest blocked by Auburn Jaycees

  Updated
  • 0

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - The drama surrounding Auburn Cornfest continues to unravel this week.

The management group in charge of the event met Monday to try and bring it back, but according to the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, that attempt was denied.

At the center of this dispute is a deed that says the Auburn Jaycees have sole ownership of the land where Cornfest is usually held. The only problem is the Auburn Chamber of Commerce says that was turned over fraudulently.

In an email to ABC 12, the Chamber alleges that a local DJ, Ryan Rousseau, signed the deed over to the Auburn Jaycees while pretending to be the President Pro-Tem of the Chamber of Commerce. That's what initially caused the event to be cancelled.

Since then, the Chamber worked with the city to come to an agreement that would bring back Cornfest as long as the ownership dispute was cleared up. All they needed was for the Jaycees to sign ownership back to the Chamber of Commerce, which they refused.

In the email the Chamber writes "Amanda Kernstock, as President of the Jaycees, had over three weeks to rectify the ownership issue. ... For reasons unbeknownst to the Chamber, Ms. Kernstock refused to do so."

Then on Monday, another meeting was held to try and save the festival by Auburn Improvement Management, the group which traditionally runs the festival made up of members of both the Chamber and the Jaycees.

At the meeting, the Jaycees all voted against holding Cornfest this year, effectively killing the event

We reached out to the Auburn Jaycees, but they could not be reached for comment at this time

The Chamber of Commerce says they are "working diligently with law enforcement and legal counsel to clear up the ownership issue".

