Back to the Bricks celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Corvette

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to Bricks is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the first-ever Corvette rolling off production at the General Motors Customer Care and After-sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township.
The event is free to attend and is going on now until 9:30 p.m.
The location in Grand Blanc Township will soon be home to the GM Heritage Center in Genesee County.
There is a special 70th anniversary Corvette Display, with a Corvette from each series with photos being showcased.
One of the first 300 Corvettes ever made will be on display.