Back to the Bricks Tune-Up Party held in Davison on Monday

  • Updated
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tune-Up Party was held at the Hub in Davison on Monday, part of Back to the Bricks 2023.

The event featured dozens of classic cars, a DJ, food trucks, a 50/50 drawing for charity and a T-Shirt giveaway.


"We need some of those young people because we who are involved right now are not getting any younger." said the chairperson for Tune-Up week Tony Bauer. "So we need those young kids involved. That's part of my thing. I like to get the young kids involved and get them to be a part of this. Even if they don't own a car, find something for them to do. Make them a part of this."

Classic cars will be on display in six different locations this week.

Tonight the Tune-Up will be in Flushing at Flushing A and City Park from 4-8 p.m.

