Bavarian Festival cancels fireworks due to dry weather

Fireworks

The Bavarian Festival in Frankenmuth won't include fireworks this year due to abnormally dry weather conditions and the risk of wildfires.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan's dry weather conditions have forced the cancellation of a popular fireworks show this weekend.

The Bavarian Festival in Frankenmuth is calling off Friday night's fireworks show due to that dry air and safety concerns. Most of Michigan's Lower Peninsula is classified as extreme risk for wildfires after abnormally dry weather this spring.

There is still plenty to enjoy this weekend in Michigan's Little Bavaria. Main Street will shut down for bands, food trucks, a rock wall, beer, a zip line and much more.

The Bavarian Festival runs through Sunday, when the parade rolls down Main Street.

