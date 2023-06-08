Bavarian Festival in Frankenmuth gets underway

FRANKENMUTH (WJRT) - Everyone is welcome to the Bavarian Festival that kicked off earlier on Thursday in Frankenmuth.
While the final preparations for the Bavarian Festival got underway, the food trucks began to roll into town.
There are about two dozen trucks on hand with a variety of food to be offered.
Admission to the festival is $10 for the whole weekend, and the food trucks are parked behind the River Place Shops in Frankenmuth.
"It's just a great unique opportunity to bring all these different types of food together," said the General Manager of Frankenmuth River Place Shops Garrett Kerr." People can sample and have pie for an appetizer, have Mexican for lunch and dessert for dessert."
Ann Schmitt from "I Want That Kettle Corn" expects to be busy and she has been popping corn since early morning.
The food trucks will be there until 9 p.m. tonight. More information on the festival can be found online at bavarianfestival.org.