The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Bavarian Festival in Frankenmuth gets underway

The Bavarian Festival in Frankenmuth is going on from Thursday until Sunday

FRANKENMUTH (WJRT) - Everyone is welcome to the Bavarian Festival that kicked off earlier on Thursday in Frankenmuth.

While the final preparations for the Bavarian Festival got underway, the food trucks began to roll into town.

There are about two dozen trucks on hand with a variety of food to be offered.

Admission to the festival is $10 for the whole weekend, and the food trucks are parked behind the River Place Shops in Frankenmuth.

"It's just a great unique opportunity to bring all these different types of food together," said the General Manager of Frankenmuth River Place Shops Garrett Kerr." People can sample and have pie for an appetizer, have Mexican for lunch and dessert for dessert."

Ann Schmitt from "I Want That Kettle Corn" expects to be busy and she has been popping corn since early morning.

The food trucks will be there until 9 p.m. tonight. More information on the festival can be found online at bavarianfestival.org.

