Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day.
Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
“Even at 101, Dorothy still loves what she does,” said granddaughter Amy Zehnder Grossi. “She loves good food, being with people and playing card games — and she’s still great at it, too.”
The Zehnder family plans to celebrate their matriarch with a private "101 Dalmatians" themed party.
Dorothy Zehnder grew up on a farm in nearby Reese before cofounding the Bavarian Inn and its associated businesses with her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder.
Their local business empire includes the landmark restaurant, Castle Shops, Bavarian Inn Lodge, River Place Shops, Covered Bridge Shop, Frank’s Muth, Frankenmuth Cheese Haus and an online store.
Bavarian Inn Corp. has grown to over 1,000 employees and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant ranks among the 50 largest in the United States with about 900,000 meals served annually.
Zehnder has been inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame and received the Saginaw Lifetime Achievement Award. She also authored three cookbooks, including “From My Kitchen to Yours” in 2014.
While she’s not working, Zehnder enjoys time with her children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Her children, their spouses and four grandchildren work alongside her in the family business.
Anyone who wants to send her birthday greetings is invited to email events@bavarianinn.com.