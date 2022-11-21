 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1

  • Updated
  • 0
Dorothy Zehnder

Dorothy Zehnder

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day.

Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.

“Even at 101, Dorothy still loves what she does,” said granddaughter Amy Zehnder Grossi. “She loves good food, being with people and playing card games — and she’s still great at it, too.”

The Zehnder family plans to celebrate their matriarch with a private "101 Dalmatians" themed party.

Dorothy Zehnder grew up on a farm in nearby Reese before cofounding the Bavarian Inn and its associated businesses with her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder.

Their local business empire includes the landmark restaurant, Castle Shops, Bavarian Inn Lodge, River Place Shops, Covered Bridge Shop, Frank’s Muth, Frankenmuth Cheese Haus and an online store.

Bavarian Inn Corp. has grown to over 1,000 employees and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant ranks among the 50 largest in the United States with about 900,000 meals served annually.

Zehnder has been inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame and received the Saginaw Lifetime Achievement Award. She also authored three cookbooks, including “From My Kitchen to Yours” in 2014.

While she’s not working, Zehnder enjoys time with her children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Her children, their spouses and four grandchildren work alongside her in the family business.

Anyone who wants to send her birthday greetings is invited to email events@bavarianinn.com.

