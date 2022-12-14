 Skip to main content
Bay City approves construction on Independence Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

The Bay City Commission approved a major maintenance project on the Independence Bridge, which will end in 2024 with the addition of tolls.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City commissioners unanimously approved a new plan this week to begin construction on the Independence Bridge.

The work is expected to begin after the first of the year and should end with drivers paying tolls by the end of 2024. The Independence Bridge is the northernmost of the four Bay City drawbridges, carrying traffic on Harry S. Truman Parkway.

Monday's special meeting announcement came after a delay due to language in the agreement.

The Independence Bridge was originally planned for demolition and rebuild, but officials determined that a rehabilitation would be the best solution due to inflation and other factors that would have resulted in higher tolls.

The agreement for the Independence Bridge rolls over the existing contract that also includes the Liberty Bridge, which is set to open on Dec. 22. The Liberty Bridge carries traffic between Woodside Drive and Vermont Street.

Bay City Bridge Partners will offer free tolling for everyone through March of 2023. People who live in Bay City can get across for free through 2028 with a free transponder.

Bay City's other two bridges -- the Veterans Memorial and the Lafayette Bridge -- are owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation, so they will not have tolls in the foreseeable future.

Both the Liberty and Independence bridges should have a 75-year lifespan with proper maintenance after the current projects.

