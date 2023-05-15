Bay City artist looks to create art district in downtown area

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 120-year-old building in Bay City is getting new life and purpose as a creative space to unify artists.
It's called the Jefferson Project and will offer the feel of an art district of Detroit or Brooklyn in Bay City.
The force behind the project, a Mid-Michigan artist, hopes to fill a gap in the community by combining art, technology and innovation while celebrating architecture and manufacturing in the region.
Long-term plans call for a sculpture park, murals, projection art and event space. But first comes a farmer's, maker's and artist's market in June.
"I guess when I travel, and you talk to people who travel you're always looking for a place that inspires and an art district is historically a place that does that," said Avram Golden, executive director of the Jefferson Project.
He bought the building at First and North Jefferson streets two years ago. Golden's plans call for closing Jefferson Street on the weekends for the market this summer.
"After that, we're looking at adding to the sculpture park. We have an area over off Jefferson that we're going to start bringing in sculptures, bring in artists and residents to create and help tell Bay City's story," Golden said.
Sam Fitzpatrick, educational coordinator for the Historical Museum of Bay County, said the Jefferson Project is important for Bay City and the entire region "because it's really going to fill a missing piece we have."
The building was home to Jennison Hardware Store and a truck rental business over the decades. Golden said the art district will breathe new life into a lesser known and little used area of downtown.
"We have the rail trail running right down First Street, so a lot of people who are biking by they can notice the improvements, see the art that's being displayed, stop by the market," Golden said.
The space will be for mixed use. Future plans include rental event space, apartments on the fourth floor and an innovation lab that includes 3D printing, and a computer lab and Golden hopes local colleges will utilize the space.
"It's good for the mental health of a community so we're hoping to bring that component and activate more art throughout the region and help with that component," he said.
The project also includes two nonprofits, the Third Street Star Bridge and Raise a Flag Bay City. Click here to learn more about the project.