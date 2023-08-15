Bay City Bridge Partners held meeting for citizens Tuesday evening

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City Bridge Partners held an open meeting on Tuesday to allow citizens to talk about the tolling on the Liberty and Independence bridges.

Dozens of people showed up to Tuesday's meeting and voiced their frustrations.





Some have felt that they have no voice, while others don't feel they were properly treated by the Bridge Partners. Others had questions about the tolling systems.

One man who attended the meeting and had problems with the Bridge Partners website and customer service said that while there is a long way to go make things right, he was happy that the Bridge Partners are holding public meetings.

The new general manager for the Bay City Bridge Partners, Terry Velligan, said that private companies taking over the bridges in Bay City was the only option to save the bridges.

"We either find private funding or close the bridges," Velligan said. "We understand how important these bridges are to Bay City."

He added that he was pleased with the outcome of Tuesday's meeting and he plans on having more in the future.