Bay City Bridge Partners opened its new customer service center Tuesday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – Bay City drivers have a new place to-go for information about two of the city’s four bridges across the Saginaw River.
Bay City Bridge Partners opened its new customer service center in downtown Bay City at the MDL Building at Center Avenue on Tuesday.
The company signed a lease for the space last year and renovations allowed for the space to hold the entire team in one spot.
Drivers can sign-up to get a transponder so that they’re ready once tolls are implemented on the Liberty and Independence Bridges.There is no cost for the transponder itself and drivers without the transponder will have to pay the full pay-by-plate rate.
Bay City Bridge Partners also encourages those who have friends and family from outside the area that plan to come to town to sign-up for the pass as well.
The new building is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.